Capacity of Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant to be tripled

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi says the electricity production capacity of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant will be tripled.

“We are delighted that the Bushehr Power Plant is operating at its maximum nominal capacity and produces one thousand megawatts of electricity, and this amount will triple in its development phases,” Raeisi said during a visit to the nuclear power plant in southern Iran on Friday as part of his sixth provincial trip since he took office in early August.

He also said the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has been tasked with increasing the country’s nuclear electricity production capacity to ten thousand megawatts.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s definite policy is the use of peaceful nuclear energy and we will not give up on that,” Raeisi, who was accompanied by Iran’s Atomic Chief Mohammad Eslami, told reporters.

He also said the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran should supply part of water consumed in Bushehr through nuclear water desalination.

The Iranian president went on to say “Nuclear knowledge will determine the scientific development and the tremendous progress of countries in the future, and we should not lag behind the world’s scientific movement. Significant growth and development of nuclear knowledge will lead to advances in other technologies and techniques.”

The Bushehr plant is Iran’s first nuclear power station. It was connected to the national electricity grid in 2011. Iran has planned to build several more atomic power stations to meet its rapidly increasing power needs.