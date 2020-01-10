Canadian Delegation Heading to Iran over Plane Crash

“Based on arrangements made between the foreign ministries of Iran and Canada, a 10-member Canadian delegation is heading to Iran in order to deal with the Canadian victims of the regrettable crash of the Ukrainian plane,” Mousavi said on Friday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will make every effort to facilitate the work of countries whose nationals have been hit by this tragic incident,” the spokesman noted.

“The results of technical investigations will be transparently publicized once completed according to the ICAO regulations and in cooperation with the representatives of Ukraine, Boeing, and supervising experts from other countries affected,” he added.