Cahiers du Cinéma names Iranian movie ‘Hit the Road’ as best first film of 2022

Cahiers du Cinéma has awarded their first annual Bazin Prize for Best First Film to “Hit the Road”.

The jury chosen to select the Bazin award was composed of filmmaker Arnaud Desplechin, actress Lyna Khoudri, dancer/choreographer Benjamin Millepied, cinematographer Céline Bozon, Cahiers assistant editor Charlotte Garson, Cahiers editor-in-chief Marcos Uzal, and student Zoé Lhuillier.

Driving across wide landscapes, a family navigates a road trip full of conflicting emotions. Dad has a broken leg and a mood to match while Mum fusses over her two children and the dog. As the destination draws closer, the claustrophobia in the car grows alongside the love they have for each other.

The film was first premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight sidebar at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, and won top prizes at the BFI London Film Festival and the Singapore International Film Festival.