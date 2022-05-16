Blinken discusses Iran nuclear deal, Ukraine war with E3 diplomats

Blinken met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss, and French Director-General for Political and Security Affairs Philippe Errera.

“They discussed the continued response among allies and partners against Russia’s brutal war of aggression with Ukraine. The leaders also discussed the ongoing negotiations with Iran and efforts to reach a deal on a mutual return to full Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) implementation,” read the State Department statement.

Taking to Twitter, Blinken wrote, “Discussed with my counterparts from Germany, the UK, and France today our plans to continue supporting Ukraine while holding Putin (Russian President Vladimir Putin) and his enablers accountable. We also discussed our efforts to achieve a mutual return to full JCPOA implementation with Iran.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has stated a good deal in Vienna talks is within reach provided that the US makes a decision and abide by its commitments.

The Iranian foreign minister added that his talks with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josef Borrell on the phone and also EU Deputy Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora’s recent visit to Tehran and his meetings with Iranian chief nuclear negotiator, provided another opportunity to focus on initiatives to resolve the remaining issues that have stalled the Vienna negotiations.

Amir Abdollahian noted that contacts between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the other parties to the talks are continuing.

The Vienna discussions aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal have stalled for several weeks due to what Iran calls excessive demands by the US.

Iran says Washington should lift all anti-Tehran sanctions in a verifible manner and remove the Islamic Revolutions Guards Corps from its so-called terror list, among other things, before it can rejoin the nuclear deal, with all parties abiding by their commitments under the deal.