The city is known for its caravansaries, small and large bazaars, gardens, mansions, citadels, along with farming fields and natural attractions in the suburban regions.

Among the spectacular landmarks in the city are Akbarieh Garden and Mansion Complex, Shokatieh School, Historical Castle of Birjand, Kolah Farangi Citadel, and Rahim Abad Garden and Mansion.

