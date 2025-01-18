Biden made an unannounced trip to Kiev in February 2023, a year after the conflict with Russia escalated. As was revealed later, the visit had been secretly planned over several months by a tight circle of Biden’s key aides, with input from the Pentagon, State Department, and intelligence agencies.

In his interview, Biden claimed he had been warned about the possibility of an assassination attempt during the trip. However, he noted that the threat did not come from Moscow, but from “radical elements within Ukraine”, possibly collaborating with the Russian government.

“Everybody kind of [advised me not to go] for security reasons… But I didn’t think Putin would dare to eliminate the American president,” Biden stated.

“I was worried, concerned about what a radical element within Ukraine that was under the control or working with the Russians might try to do,” he added, noting that this was the reason behind the secrecy surrounding the trip.

The visit involved meticulous planning and heightened security measures. Biden’s journey included a covert departure by plane from Washington, DC, followed by a nearly ten-hour train ride from Poland to Kiev. Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, later revealed that Washington informed Moscow of Biden’s visit mere hours before his departure.

During the visit, Biden met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, announcing an additional half billion dollars in aid. He also promised Zelensky new sanctions against Russia. Biden claimed the trip was “important” for demonstrating Washington’s solidarity with Ukraine.

“I thought it was important that we demonstrate to the rest of the European leaders, stand up, man… My concern was if we didn’t go, then who leads? What happens?” he stressed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at the time that the visit likely was yet another instance of “concentrated Russophobia”. Moscow has repeatedly criticized US involvement in the conflict, noting on more than one occasion that aiding Kiev was only prolonging the hostilities, inevitably causing more death and destruction.