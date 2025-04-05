Trump’s team advises against calling Russian leader for now: NBC

On March 30, Trump said he is “very angry” at Putin about the lack of progress, but plans to speak to him in the near future. Trump and Putin held a phone call on March 18 amid peace talks in Saudi Arabia to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Despite Trump saying he plans to speak to Putin days earlier, no call between the two leaders has been scheduled, the unnamed officials said, adding his advisors are against the idea until the Russian leader commits to a full ceasefire.

The report added that it is possible Trump will abruptly decide he wants to speak to Putin.

Moscow has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine, and Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S.

Ukraine has agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

On April 2, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said Ukraine and Russia are already approaching a ceasefire despite prior reports that a ceasefire is unlikely in the coming months.