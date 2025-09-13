IFP ExclusiveIran in PicturesNature and Wildlife

Baghlegh Wooden Cemetery in northeastern Iran                     

By IFP Editorial Staff

The cemetery of Baghlegh village in Raz and Jargalan County, North Khorasan Province, northeastern Iran, is one of the most distinctive graveyards in the country.

Instead of tombstones, simple wooden posts inscribed with the names and details of the deceased are placed on the graves, creating a landscape that resembles a garden filled with cut tree trunks.

