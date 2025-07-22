Azerbaijan president accuses EU observers in Armenia of spying on Iran

Aliyev claimed the observers patrol the Iran-Armenia border and conduct surveillance under the guise of monitoring, while Azerbaijan also keeps them under close watch.

Aliyev’s remarks came in response to questions about a reported US proposal to lease the Zangezur corridor, an idea he dismissed, reiterating that no foreign operators or companies would be allowed on Azerbaijani soil.

He further stressed that Armenia’s actions along the border are beyond his control and sharply criticized the EU mission’s presence.

In a wide-ranging press briefing, Aliyev also took aim at Russia, threatening legal action over the downing of an Azerbaijani aircraft.

He expressed frustration over a lack of response from Moscow, claiming the incident was deliberate and demanding accountability and reparations.

Turning to energy policy, he emphasized Azerbaijan’s neutral stance, stating the country’s gas exports to Europe are purely commercial and not intended to rival Russian energy supplies, despite plans to boost output by 2030.