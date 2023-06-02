‘Azerbaijan expels Iran’s cultural attaché, closes down mission’

Speaking to IRNA, an informed source said the closure of the office of Iran’s cultural attachee in Baku following the expulsion of its head is part of Baku’s attempts to “find excuses” amid frictions with Tehran.

The source rejected Azerbaijan’s claims against Iran as “sheer lies” and said the Islamic Republic has always “had good intentions in its relations with its neighbors and has sought to solve the problems through dialog and avoiding illogical, emotional and actions that increase tensions.”

Iran, the source added, owns many properties in Baku, and the recent “hasty” and “one-sided” actions and fabrication of excuses are for the sake of the property that belong to the Iranian government.

Tensions between Iran and Azerbaijan have been steadily ramping up in recent months.

In late January, a man stormed the Azerbaijani embassy Tehran, killing its head of security and wounding others.

Investigations in Iran found the attacker had personal motives, but Baku blamed the Iranian government and later expelled a number of Iranian diplomats in April.

In a tit-for-tat move, Iran expelled four Azerbaijani diplomats earlier this month.