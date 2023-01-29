Azerbaijan says to evacuate Tehran embassy after fatal shooting

Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry confirmed on Sunday that Baku will evacuate embassy staff and family members from Iran on Sunday.

Police in Tehran have announced they had arrested a suspect and Iranian authorities condemned the tragic incident, but stressed that the gunman appeared to have had a personal, not a political, motive.

Iranian officials have strongly condemned the attack, expressing condolences to the family of the victim and to the Azerbaijani government and people.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered a thorough investigation into the attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has noted the enemies should not be allowed to take advantage of the incident, which he stated was not an act of terrorism.