Ayatollah Khamenei: US to blame for Afghan sufferings, carnages and recent blasts

Iran’s leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said the US is to blame for all the suffering of the people of Afghanistan.

Ayatollah Khamenei was speaking on Saturday in a meeting with President Ebrahim Raeisi and his cabinet members.

The leader said the US occupied Afghanistan for twenty years and oppressed its people in different ways. Ayatollah Khamenei said the US is responsible for all the incidents happening in Afghanistan including Thursday’s bomb blasts and all other carnages there.

Ayatollah Khamenei added that the Americans themselves also bombed wedding and mourning ceremonies, increased drug production ten-fold and imprisoned some people in the country.

He noted that the US did not take a single step to construct Afghanistan, saying Afghanistan has not made any progress compared to the past, if it is not more underdeveloped than what it used to be.

Ayatollah Khamenei reaffirmed Iran’s support for the people of Afghanistan, adding Afghans “have the same religion and language as ours”.

The leader said governments come and go but people remain and Iran’s relations with any government depend on that government’s relationship with Iran.

He expressed hope the situation will improve in Afghanistan.

