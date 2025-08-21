Ayatollah Khamenei offers condolences on passing of master of Persian miniature Farshchian

In his message, the Leader hailed the artist as a “shining star” of Iranian art, saying his commitment and spirituality served to elevate his art.

“The prominent and renowned artist, Mahmoud Farshchian, was a shining star in the sky of Iranian art. His commitment and religiosity put his valuable essence at the service of religious concepts and affections, and he left behind eternal works.”

Farshchian passed away on August 9 in the US state of New Jersey at the age of 95.

He was widely regarded as a master of Persian miniature painting, credited with founding a new style that blended the traditional art form with modern techniques.

His works, known for their spiritual depth and vibrant energy, often drew themes from classical poetry, the Quran, and religious narratives.

One of his most famous pieces, “The Evening of Ashura,” is a masterpiece depicting the grief of Imam Hussein’s family.