Ayatollah Khamenei calls for joint Iran–Pakistan efforts to halt Israeli crimes in Gaza

Ayatollah Khamenei referred to Pakistan’s significant role in the Muslim world and praised the country’s consistent stance on the Palestinian issue.

He noted that despite growing temptations among some Muslim nations in recent years to normalize relations with the Zionist regime, Pakistan has remained firmly resistant.

The leader underlined the great potential of the Islamic ummah to assert more influence globally. “In a world where war-mongers seek to sow discord, the only safeguard for the Islamic world is unity among Muslim nations and the strengthening of mutual ties,” said Ayatollah Khamenei.

He described Palestine as the foremost issue for the Muslim world while pointed to the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. Ayatollah Khamenei underscored that even ordinary citizens in the West have begun protesting their governments’ inaction regarding the catastrophic situation in Gaza.

“It is unfortunate that, while people in Europe and the US take to the streets in protest, some Muslim governments continue to align themselves with the Zionist regime,” he added.

The leader stressed that Iran and Pakistan, through close cooperation, could play a significant role in steering the Muslim world away from misguided paths concerning the Palestinian issue

Ayatollah Khamenei also described Iran–Pakistan relations as historically warm and brotherly,

He noted, however, that current cooperation between the two countries falls short of expectations.

Ayatollah Khamenei further stressed the need for greater collaboration between the two nations to revitalize the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Pakistan’s prime minister, for his part, wholeheartedly thanked the Islamic Republic for its role in defusing tensions between Pakistan and India.

He criticized the international community’s failure to take effective action to stop the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.