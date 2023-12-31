Sunday, December 31, 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Gen. Soleimani’s most vital rote was revitalization of resistance front

By IFP Editorial Staff

Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, met with the family of Martyr Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the IRGC Quds Force.

During this meeting on the eve of the fourth anniversary of the martyr’s assassination, Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted the significant role played by this noble martyr in revitalizing the resistance front within the region.

Ayatollah Khamenei said, “The most crucial contribution of this esteemed martyr was in reviving the spirit of resistance across the region.”

Additionally, he attributed the enduring three-month resistance in Gaza to the existence of this resistance front, underscoring General Soleimani’s dedicated efforts in its revival.

Ayatollah Khamenei also urged for the constant reinforcement of the resistance front.

The meeting, attended by the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps and the IRGC Quds Force Commander, also featured a briefing by Zeinab Soleimani, the daughter of General Soleimani.

She outlined ongoing cultural and artistic initiatives aimed at imparting the spirit, character, and values of Martyr Soleimani to the younger generation.

