Saturday, September 24, 2022
Austrian FM says ready to play role in resolving issues in nuclear talks

By IFP Editorial Staff
Nuclear Negotiations in Vienna

The Austrian foreign minister has expressed his country’s readiness to play a constructive role in resolving the remaining issues with the International Atomic Energy Agency in line with efforts to conclude the Vienna talks.

Alexander Schallenberg, in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, on the sideline of the 77th meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York, welcomed Iran’s initiatives in the Vienna negotiations over the revival of the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA.

He described an agreement between Iran and the P5+1 as within the reach.

The Austrian foreign minister also underscored the willingness of Austrian companies for presence in new markets in the West Asia region, including those in Iran, and said his country is prepared to take part in drawing up a roadmap to speed up cooperation.

Amirabdollahian for his part touched on the history of diplomatic ties between Iran and Austria and the constructive role of the country in the Vienna talks, and reiterated Iran’s will and determination for the further development of bilateral ties.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian foreign minister also outlined the potential of the two countries in the areas of economic, trade, cultural and parliamentary ties and underlined Tehran’s readiness to draw up a roadmap for relations.

