Oscar-winning director Farhadi to get “Maestri del Cinema” award in Fiesole

The honor will be presented to Farhadi during a ceremony at the Teatro Romano di Fiesole on Saturday evening, followed by a screening of the director’s Oscar-winning drama “A Separation.”

Meanwhile, a book written by Italian scholar Simone Emiliani about the renowned director, titled “Le Verità Nascoste: Il Cinema di Asghar Farhadi” (“The Hidden Truths: Asghar Farhadi’s cinema”), will be introduced during the ceremony.

“I am happy to present the 2022 edition of the Fiesole Prize to the Masters of Cinema, which represents a milestone in the history of our event,” said Anna Ravoni, the mayor of Fiesole, in June, when the winner was first announced.

“In fact, with the exception of Akira Kurosawa in 1986, the Masters who have been on the stage of the Roman Theater of Fiesole up until now have all been either European or American. This year the Prize wanted to broaden its gaze, opening up to the Middle East and we can only be proud of this,” she added.

Over the past days, Florence has been paying tribute to the great Iranian filmmaker with a retrospective of his work in the Piazzale degli Uffizi, a historical square in the center of the city, where some of his works are screened for the public