Armenian PM accuses Azerbaijan of “thuggish behavior”

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian says the Republic of Azerbaijan has adopted an aggressive policy against his country, saying what Baku calls the Zangezour Corridor is meaningless and phrases like that, have been coined by the Azeri government.

He made the comment in response to Azeri President Ilham Aliyev’s demand that Yerevan open a corridor through its territory to give Azerbaijan access to Nakhjavan, an autonomous Azeri region.

Pashinian strongly condemned Azerbaijan’s territorial claim to the Zangezour area. The Armenian premier called on the international community to investigate what he called Azerbaijan’s continued aggression against Armenia.

Pashinian’s comments come days prior to his meeting with Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Suchi, Russia.

He said the Azeri president’s insistence that Baku will do whatever it desires verges on international thuggish behavior.

He called for the enforcement of international mechanisms against Azerbaijan Republic.

Last week, the Armenian prime minister said his country welcomes proposals by Russia to resolve border disputes with Azerbaijan.

The Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia fought a bloody war in November 2020 that claimed thousands of lives. The war ended after Azeri forces captured areas over which Baku claims sovereignty.

The two sides are still widely divided over a range of issues and have engaged in sporadic clashes after the end of the 44-day war.