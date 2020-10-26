Anti-Islamism Expediting Fall of US, Zionism: Iran’s IRGC

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has warned hegemonic powers to brace themselves for a proper response from the Muslim society after the French officials’ insulting remarks against the Prophet of Islam, saying such anti-Islamic moves would only speed up the collapse of the US and the Israeli regime.

In a statement released on Monday, the IRGC condemned the French president’s stances in support of the insults to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), describing the ant-Islamic moves as a “failed project that would accelerate the inevitable fall of the US and the Zionist regime.”

The satanic scenario for anti-Islamism has entered a new phase after the recent move by Charlie Hebdo to republish offensive cartoon of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the subsequent supports from the “witless and adventurous French president”, the statement deplored.

The IRGC also said the insults to Islam reveal the great paradox in the West, particularly in the so-called flag-bearer of freedom of expression in Europe, as France is attempting to cover up its failure to prevent the spread of Islam and growing enthusiasm for Islamic teachings.

“The rulers of the hegemony system and Zionism, which are the main supporters of the extremist and Takfiri currents and creation of horror and violence in the world, would be unable to save the crisis-hit and anti-human West from a self-created quagmire,” the statement noted.

The IRGC finally warned that the recent insults to Islam will soon draw an appropriate response from the Islamic community, beyond just a boycott of French products or protests.

Several trade associations in the Muslim nations have announced a boycott of French products, in response to recent comments made by President Emmanuel Macron on Islam.

Earlier this month, Macron pledged to fight “Islamist separatism”, which he said was threatening to take control in some Muslim communities around France.

He also described Islam as a religion “in crisis” worldwide and said the government would present a bill in December to strengthen a 1905 law that officially separated church and state in France.

His comments, in addition to his backing of satirical outlets publishing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), have drawn widespread condemnation from Muslims across the world.