Anti-Iran terrorists relocated under Tehran-Baghdad security pact: Report

Tasnim news agency quoted an unnamed source as saying that security forces from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) entered the Zrgwez bases, where the three Komala branches were based, a few days ago and transported all its residents to a new camp in Surdash area by truck.

The source said the relocation of the anti-Iran Kurdish terrorists came at the request of the Iranian government and was carried out in full coordination between the central Iraqi government as well as all security and political agencies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), the Ministry of Intelligence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the report, Iranian and Iraqi Kurdish people had long demanded the disarmament of Komala separatists and their withdrawal from camps in the Zrgwez region, as the militants used the bases to blackmail and assassinate locals and forcibly recruit child soldiers.

“The camps were serving as a venue for conspiring with the Zionist regime against our country. Iran, therefore, pursued and implemented the evacuation of the terror bases in order to ensure durable security,” the source noted.

The Komala is an Iraqi-based terrorist organization that has carried out assassinations in western Iran since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Iran and Iraq signed a security agreement that includes coordination in protecting the border between the two countries in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on March 19 last year.

Anti-Iranian terrorist groups residing in the Iraqi Kurdistan region have increased their malign activities, especially in border areas. Responding to the activities, the IRGC launched several rounds of airstrikes against their positions since September 24, 2022, vowing to continue the attacks till the groups are unarmed.

Iran has, on countless occasions, warned the Iraqi Kurdistan’s local authorities that it will not tolerate the presence and activity of terrorist groups along its northwestern borders, saying the country will give a decisive response should those areas become a hub of anti-Islamic Republic terrorists.