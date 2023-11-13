Ancient relics dating back 3k years found in Hamedan, western Iran 

Javad Khodamoradi commander of the security unit of the department said the relics were found by a person who owns a garden in the area by accident.

According to Khodamoradi, the ancient relics include 7 earthenware dishes and 3 bronze dishes which are not broken and 7 other earthenware dishes that are broken.

He added that the pieces date back 3 thousand years. He noted that most of the dishes have no adornments.

Khodamoradi further thanked the citizen who handed over the ancient relics to authorities.