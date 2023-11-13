Monday, November 13, 2023
Ancient relics dating back 3k years found in Hamedan, western Iran 

By IFP Editorial Staff

An official with Hamedan’s Department General of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts has announced the discovery of 17 ancient relics in the western Iranian province that date back to the 1st millennium B.C.

Javad Khodamoradi commander of the security unit of the department said the relics were found by a person who owns a garden in the area by accident.

According to Khodamoradi, the ancient relics include 7 earthenware dishes and 3 bronze dishes which are not broken and 7 other earthenware dishes that are broken.

He added that the pieces date back 3 thousand years. He noted that most of the dishes have no adornments.

Khodamoradi further thanked the citizen who handed over the ancient relics to authorities.

