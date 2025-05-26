Ancient dagger dating back to first millennium BCE discovered in Iran’s Dorud

Colonel Mojtaba Nourian, the commander of Dorud’s police force, told Fars News Agency that officers were alerted through intelligence reports about the possession of a historical artifact by an individual in a village near the city.

Following legal coordination and a thorough investigation, police from the Silakhor station conducted a search of the suspect’s residence and recovered the ancient blade.

According to expert assessments, the dagger originates from the first millennium before the birth of Christ. The suspect has been referred to judicial authorities for further legal proceedings.