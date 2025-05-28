10,000-year-old fishing tools discovered on Iran’s coast

Morteza Hessari, head of the excavation team at the Koopal archaeological site, announced the discovery of a flat pebble with two deliberate holes, possibly used as a fishing net weight or a small anchor. Nearby, two stone tools characteristic of the Paleolithic era were also found.

Hessari highlighted the significance of these findings, suggesting a close connection between the perforated stone and Paleolithic stone artifacts typically crafted by hard hammer techniques.

This raises important questions about when coastal communities began exploiting marine resources and engaging in early seafaring.

While the stone tools show typical Paleolithic wear and desert varnish indicating great age, the holey pebble exhibits different erosion patterns, necessitating further studies for definitive conclusions.

The site also contains pottery from the 4th millennium BCE, indicating prolonged human activity. Hessari emphasized ongoing analyses, including micro-wear studies and dating, to better understand the relationship between these artifacts and their archaeological context.

These discoveries enrich our knowledge of prehistoric human use of marine resources along Iran’s Makran coast and may redefine the timeline of early maritime culture.