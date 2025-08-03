Sunday, August 3, 2025
Silk weaving: A living heritage in Iran’s Jargalan

By IFP Editorial Staff

Silk weaving remains one of the most cherished and enduring handicrafts in the Jargalan region of northeastern Iran.

With deep historical roots, this traditional art form continues to thrive, producing high-quality silk fabrics used for a variety of purposes, from full-silk garments and scarves to tablecloths, towels, and decorative clothing trims.

Though the high cost of handwoven silk has reduced its use in daily life, the fabric remains popular for special occasions, especially weddings.

In Turkmen-populated areas, silk retains a strong presence due to the community’s commitment to preserving cultural practices and traditional aesthetics.

Across many villages in Jargalan, large numbers of women are engaged in the intricate process of silk weaving. For them, this craft is more than a cultural legacy, it serves as a vital source of income and economic empowerment.

