Amirabdollahian urges joint Iran-Syria fight against terrorism

In a meeting with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad in Damascus, Amirabdollahian said regional developments are going Syria’s way.

He said Iranian and Syrian officials need to continue consultations in close time intervals and described his visit to Damascus as a good opportunity to that end.

The top Iranian diplomat added that the perseverance of the Syrian army, government and people has brought great victories to Syria and the key to absolute victory is the continuation of this perseverance.

Referring to bilateral ties, he expressed pleasure with the trend of economic and commercial cooperation between Iran and Syria and stressed the importance of continuing joint efforts to implement the agreements signed between the two countries.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in turn, said the continued occupation of parts of Syrian soil and increased military movements by the US in the region are parts of its bid to create tension and increase instability in region.

He added that the US is continuing its economic pressure and blockade against Syria with the aim of preventing the normalization of conditions in the country.

Faisal added that what worsened the economic hardships in Syria was international terrorism and the US pressures.