Amirabdollahian: Iran fully supports Syria-Turkey normalization process

On Wednesday, Amirabdollahian sat down for talks with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal al-Miqdad in the Russian capital, Moscow, which is scheduled to host a four-way summit on Syria-Turkey reconciliation later in the day.

During the talks, the two top diplomats exchanged views on issues of mutual interests and regional developments.

Amirabdollahian congratulated Damascus on the re-activation of its membership of the Arab League, as Arab countries push to normalize ties with the Syrian government.

He expressed satisfaction with the peace process between Syria and Turkey, voicing Iran’s support for the diplomatic process.

The top diplomat said Iran is ready to help speed up the normalization of ties between the two neighbors.

For his part, the Syrian foreign minister said the four-way summit in Russia showed progress in efforts to achieve a political solution to the Syria issue.

He stressed the need for a political resolution of the conflict with Turkey.

Syria, above all, seeks a withdrawal of Turkish military forces, which have been deployed to the northern regions of the country in violation of its sovereignty.

Miqdad described the Turkish occupation as one of the obstacles in the way of neighborly ties with Syria.