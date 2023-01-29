Amirabdollahian: Iran ready for new talks with Saudis, got messages from JCPOA sides

Amirabdollahian made the comment in a press conference with his Qatari counterpart in Tehran on Sunday.

He noted that a new round of negotiations will begin soon.

Amirabdollahian added that there has been good progress in ties between Iran and other Persian Gulf countries.

He said Kuwait and the UAE have sent ambassadors to Tehran and messages are also beign exchanged between Iran and Bahrain via a third party.

In other remarks, the top Iranian diplomat referred to the situation in occupied Palestine.

Amirabdollahian noted that the Palestinian resistance has given an appropriate response to the recent Israeli atrocities in the West Bank city of Jennin.

He also said it’s regrettable for Islamic countries that in 2023, over 230 Palestinians were killed by the criminal occupiers.

Amirsbdollahian stressed that Palestine is the number one priority of the Muslim world.

Amirabdollahian also said the Qatari foreign minister made some proposals regarding the Ukraine crisis. The top Iranian diplomat added that the first round of talks between Tehran and Kiev was held in Oman some months ago and that Iran welcomes more negotiations.

He said Iran’s ties with Russia serve the interests of both sides and these relations must not be interpreted as being against third parties.

On Afghanistan, Amirabdollahian reiterated the need for the formation of an inclusive government there.

He stressed that Iran believes depriving Afghan girls of education is wrong and is at odds with Islamic teachings.

At the press conference, the Qatari foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, also said the US has sent messages to Iran.

He stressed the need for the revival of the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA.

The top Qatari diplomat also urged Israel to refrain from unilateral measures and let the tension subside.