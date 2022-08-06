Amirabdollahian to Chinese FM: Iran supports one-China principle

Amirabdollahian and Wang Yi, in the telephone conversation, held talks over bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest including ways of expanding economic and trade ties and the sanctions removal negotiations.

Amirabdollahian described the recent phone conversation between the presidents of Iran and China as helpful and constructive.

He also extended warm greetings from President Ebrahim Raisi to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jining.

Amirabdollahian underlined the need for joint efforts by Iranian and Chinese officials to follow up and implement bilateral agreements.He invited China’s top diplomat to visit Tehran.

The Iranian foreign minister then pointed to developments in eastern Asia and condemned the US behavior toward China. He stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran respects the principle of one-China.

Amirabdollahian also said Tehran considers adherence to the principle as a legal obligation in light of historical records and given that the Islamic Republic supports stability in the region.

He also spoke about the sanctions removal talks. The top Iranian diplomat pointed to tireless efforts by the Iranian side to reach a lasting and robust deal, underscoring the necessity of a realistic response by the US to the constructive proposals of Iran regarding different issues in order to finalize a deal.

The Chinese foreign minister for his part extended cordial greetings from China’s president to President Raisi.

Wang said expansion of bilateral ties between Tehran and Beijing serves the interests of the two nations. He also rejected unilateralism in the international arena.

Wang Yi appreciated Iran’s stance on China’s territorial integrity and referred to the opposition of a large part of the world to the US interference in internal affairs of other countries.

Wang also declared China’s support for the continuation of the nuclear talks and also Iran’s approach to the negotiations. The top Chinese diplomat expressed hope that the diplomatic path will lead to an agreement.

Wang praised the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance during the talks as logical and prudent.

He further underlined the need for the continuation of close and steady consultations between the officials of Iran and China.