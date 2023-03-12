Qalenoie named as manager of Iran’s National Football Team

Member of the presiding board of Iran’s football federation (FFIRI) Tahmoures Heidari has confirmed the appointment of Qalenoie as the new head coach of the Iran’s national football team.

Heidari told IRNA that an official announcement on Qalenoie’s appointment as Team Melli coach is due later on Sunday.

He added that the decision to appoint Qalenoie was made following a series of discussions in the FFIRI about Iranian and foreign nominees to lead Iran’s national team.

Qalenoie, a former Team Melli player, is the current coach of Gol Gohar Sirjan FC, a club based in southeastern Iran.

He will replace Queiroz, the Portuguese coach who led Iran in three matches in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar in November and December.