Aluminum company in Iran fined for pollution, ordered to plant 100,000 trees

The sentence is part of a broader environmental penalty aimed at compensating for the company’s damage to public health and the environment.

In addition to the large-scale reforestation effort, IRALCO has been fined five times the assessed environmental damages, with the sum payable to the Iranian government treasury.

The company is also required to maintain approximately one hectare of existing urban green space located near its facilities in Arak, central Iran.

The public service measures will be carried out under the supervision of the Arak municipality and the local Natural Resources Office.

The case followed a formal complaint by Arak’s Environmental Protection Department and was pursued due to the serious health risks posed by the company’s emissions. After a detailed investigation and expert review, IRALCO was found guilty of threatening public health through air pollution.

Judicial authorities reaffirmed their commitment to environmental accountability and warned that repeat offenses would result in more severe legal consequences.