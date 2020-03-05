A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 5

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, March 5, 2020, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Abrar Newspaper:
1- 9 PKK Members Killed in Turkey’s Aerial Attack on Norhtern Iraq
2- Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee Holds Meeting on Iran
3- France Calls for Iran’s Cooperation with IAEA
4- We Pass Corona Crisis Shortly: Rouhani
5- Cooperation with Agency in Iran’s Interest: IAEA Director General
6- Kazakhstan Closes Water Borders with Iran to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- What is Erdogan Looking for?
• Turkish President Reflects Int’l defeats as Victory within Country
2- 1. Israel’s Footprint in IAEA
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- US Must Remove Compassion Mask: Rouhani
2- Iran, IAEA on Brink of Legal Dispute
• What’s New in IAEA’s Report on Iran?
3- Emergency in Khorasan Razavi Province over Corona Outbreak
• Mazandaran, Isfahan, Ardabil Ban Tourists During Nowruz
4- More Serious Quarantine of Qom with Military Forces
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- What Will be Share of Iran’s Economy from Global Stagnation?
• World Economy, Critical Risk Worse Than 2009
2- Astana Process Meeting Should be Held As Soon As Possible: Zarif
Etemad Newspaper:
1- Corona Outbreak Has Made Society Worried, But It Can be Defeated with Good Spirits: Rouhani
2- Iran Launches Production Line to Produce 38,000 Masks, 30,000 Liters of Disinfectant
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- We Pass [Corona] Crisis in Shortest Time, with Least Fatalities: Rouhani
2- We Do Not Answer Illegal Questions: IOEA
3- Syria Launches Massive Missile Attack on Turkish Military Positions in Idlib
Jam-e Jam Newspaper:
1- Europe Hinders Assistance to Corona Patients
2- Don’t Believe in US Humanitarian Claim: Former UN Commissioner for Human Rights
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Iran’s Negative Response to IAEA Request Angers West
2- Untold Stories of Extremist Hindu Attacks on Indian Muslims, Mosques
3- 1. No Transaction Carried Out Through INSTEX: Iranian Ambassador to Russia
4- Corona Can be Reined In: WHO
Sazandegi Newspaper:
1- Corona Stats Will Not be Concealed
• From Very First Day, Ministry of Health was Told not to Hide Anything from Public: Rouhani
2- Biden on Victory Path
• Fear of Bernie Sanders’ Victory in Democratic Party Worked
Sharq Newspaper:
1- President Rouhani Calls on People to Take Part in Smile Challenge
2- Anti-Iranian Figures Will Not Become Iraqi Prime Minister: Expert
3- US Sends Positive Signal to Iran under Pretext of Corona
• Trump Claims He Wants to Help Iran