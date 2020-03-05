A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 5

Abrar Newspaper:

1- 9 PKK Members Killed in Turkey’s Aerial Attack on Norhtern Iraq

2- Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee Holds Meeting on Iran

3- France Calls for Iran’s Cooperation with IAEA

4- We Pass Corona Crisis Shortly: Rouhani

5- Cooperation with Agency in Iran’s Interest: IAEA Director General

6- Kazakhstan Closes Water Borders with Iran to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- What is Erdogan Looking for?

• Turkish President Reflects Int’l defeats as Victory within Country

2- 1. Israel’s Footprint in IAEA

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- US Must Remove Compassion Mask: Rouhani

2- Iran, IAEA on Brink of Legal Dispute

• What’s New in IAEA’s Report on Iran?

3- Emergency in Khorasan Razavi Province over Corona Outbreak

• Mazandaran, Isfahan, Ardabil Ban Tourists During Nowruz

4- More Serious Quarantine of Qom with Military Forces

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- What Will be Share of Iran’s Economy from Global Stagnation?

• World Economy, Critical Risk Worse Than 2009

2- Astana Process Meeting Should be Held As Soon As Possible: Zarif

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Corona Outbreak Has Made Society Worried, But It Can be Defeated with Good Spirits: Rouhani

2- Iran Launches Production Line to Produce 38,000 Masks, 30,000 Liters of Disinfectant

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- We Pass [Corona] Crisis in Shortest Time, with Least Fatalities: Rouhani

2- We Do Not Answer Illegal Questions: IOEA

3- Syria Launches Massive Missile Attack on Turkish Military Positions in Idlib

Jam-e Jam Newspaper:

1- Europe Hinders Assistance to Corona Patients

2- Don’t Believe in US Humanitarian Claim: Former UN Commissioner for Human Rights

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Negative Response to IAEA Request Angers West

2- Untold Stories of Extremist Hindu Attacks on Indian Muslims, Mosques

3- 1. No Transaction Carried Out Through INSTEX: Iranian Ambassador to Russia

4- Corona Can be Reined In: WHO

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Corona Stats Will Not be Concealed

• From Very First Day, Ministry of Health was Told not to Hide Anything from Public: Rouhani

2- Biden on Victory Path

• Fear of Bernie Sanders’ Victory in Democratic Party Worked

Sharq Newspaper:

1- President Rouhani Calls on People to Take Part in Smile Challenge

2- Anti-Iranian Figures Will Not Become Iraqi Prime Minister: Expert

3- US Sends Positive Signal to Iran under Pretext of Corona

• Trump Claims He Wants to Help Iran