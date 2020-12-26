All Religions in Iran Equally Respected: Official

Iran’s government spokesman says followers of all divine faiths in the country are equally respected while they live side by side in peace and harmony.

Ali Rabiei said respecting one another is one of the positive points of the Iranian society.

“Tolerance, coexistence and respecting each other is one of the features and strengths of the Iranian society,” he said while visiting a Tehran nursing home for Christians.

“I behalf of the government, I congratulate my fellow Christian countrymen as well as all Christians across the world on Jesus Christ’s birthday,” he said.

In Iran, he said, one may find, a mosque, a synagogue and even a Zoroastrians’ place of worship on the same street, “which indicates a sort of coexistence.”

The spokesman said issues that followers of other religions face in Iran should be addressed as well.

“The government believes all issues which apply to Iranians also apply to Iranian minorities,” he noted.