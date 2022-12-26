Former Iranian footballer Ali Daei criticizes removal of wife, child from Dubai-bound flight

Daei’s wife and child were on board a Mahan Airways airliner when the plane diverted and landed on Kish Island where the two were removed from the flight.

Following the removal of Daei’s wife and kid from the plane, a rumor spread that the two had been taken into custody but the former footballer denied this.

He also denied that there was a ban on their departure from Iran, saying had this been the case, police passport database would have shown in Tehran.

“I absolutely have no idea what the reason for this is”, he added.

Daei also said, “Did they want to arrest terrorists? My wife and child wanted to visit Dubai for several days and return.”

The former Iranian footballer noted that no one has yet responded to his questions as to why his wife and child were removed from the Dubai flight.