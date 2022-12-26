Monday, December 26, 2022
Former Iranian footballer Ali Daei criticizes removal of wife, child from Dubai-bound flight

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ali Daei

Iran’s former footballer Ali Daei has criticized a move by authorities to return his wife and child to the Iranian Island of Kish while they were en route from Tehran to the United Arab Emirates.

Daei’s wife and child were on board a Mahan Airways airliner when the plane diverted and landed on Kish Island where the two were removed from the flight.

Following the removal of Daei’s wife and kid from the plane, a rumor spread that the two had been taken into custody but the former footballer denied this.

He also denied that there was a ban on their departure from Iran, saying had this been the case, police passport database would have shown in Tehran.

“I absolutely have no idea what the reason for this is”, he added.

Daei also said, “Did they want to arrest terrorists? My wife and child wanted to visit Dubai for several days and return.”

The former Iranian footballer noted that no one has yet responded to his questions as to why his wife and child were removed from the Dubai flight.

