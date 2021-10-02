Ali Daei helps release 18 unintentional offences inmates

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iranian football legend Ali Daei and a group of benefactors have helped release 18 prisoners held for unintentional offences.

Chief Justice of Ardabil Province Hujjat al-Islam Hossein Kassirlou announced on Saturday that the inmates were released on the occasion of Arbaeen, the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the third Shiaa Imam. The city of Ardebil, Deai’s hometown, is the capital of Ardebil Province in northwestern Iran.

Kassirlou added that Daei and other philanthropists paid a sum of 4,230,000,000 rials [around 170,000 USD].

The former Iran striker has spearheaded many humanitarian aid campaigns in the country and is known as a prominent benefactor.

Daei was the world’s top international goalscorer with 109 goals, until Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo broke his record earlier this year.

The football legend was captain of the Iranian national team between 2000 and 2006 and played for major German clubs such as Bayern Munich.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here