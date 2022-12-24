Saturday, December 24, 2022
Air quality in Tehran back to healthy level thanks to downpours

By IFP Editorial Staff

After days of severe pollution, the air quality in the Iranian capital of Tehran returns to a healthy level thanks to a windy weather and downpours of rain and snow.

Tehran’s air quality index (AQI) for Saturday morning was reported to be 64, which means an “acceptable” quality, after snow, rain and wind cleared the city of over 8.5 million of hazardous airborne pollutants.

Air pollution forced the closure of in-person classes at schools and universities for days.

Annually, with a drop in temperatures, a phenomenon known as temperature inversion occurs during which cold air underpins warm air at higher altitude, leading to the entrapment of air pollutants in Tehran and other metropolises, causing heavy smog.

