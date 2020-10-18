Air Polution Returns to Tehran as Winter Looms

The citizens of Tehran should now wear their face masks not just to contain the spread of the COVID-19, but also to protect themselves against the air pollution which annually hits Tehran as the winter looms.

Since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year, Tehran‘s weather has been ‘good’ in 15 days, ‘moderate’ in 155 days, ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ in 39 days, and ‘unhealthy’ in two days.

What follows are photos of the air pollution Tehran citizens grapple with these days:

