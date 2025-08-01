Friday, August 1, 2025
Air pollution in Tehran blamed for 6,000 deaths in past year, just six clean-air days recorded

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Air Pollution

Tehran continues to grapple with severe air pollution, with official figures revealing that 6,000 people died in the Iranian capital last year due to pollution-related causes. This year, residents have experienced only six days of clean air as of August 1.

According to Tehran Air Quality Control Company, the city has seen 75 days of moderate air, 39 days unhealthy for sensitive groups, 5 generally unhealthy days, and 3 days classified as very unhealthy and hazardous. The report adds that, on average, residents breathe polluted air every three days.

Despite 23 government bodies being legally tasked with addressing air quality, experts say little has changed. Urban policy expert Mohammadreza Tavakkolian noted that although agencies have obligations on paper, they lack sufficient budgets and enforcement mechanisms.

Environmental specialist Kamran Samiei criticized the lack of meaningful action, saying many agencies “attend meetings and present statistics, but their real-world performance is near zero.”

Experts warn that without a unified, empowered authority and sustainable funding, as well as stricter regulations on outdated vehicles and institutional accountability, Tehran’s air pollution crisis will persist unabated.

