Aide: Iran’s ex-pres. Rouhani to run for Assembly of Experts vote with 16-member list

Mohammad Bagher Nobakht, Secretary of Iran’s Moderation and Development Party, who used to serve as the Rouhani administration’s spokesman, added that the 16 candidates on this list including Rouhani himself, will run for the Assembly’s seats from the constituency of the capital Tehran.

He noted that Rouhani views himself as an “establishment insider” and believes that he should serve the country whenever it’s necessary.

All candidates to the Assembly are vetted by the Guardian Council of Iran. Rouhani has been recently qualified to run for the body.

Iran’s Assembly of Experts and the parliamentary elections will be held in next March.

The 88-member Assembly of Experts is empowered to select Iran’s Leader.