Monday, December 18, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveLocalSelected

Aide: Iran’s ex-pres. Rouhani to run for Assembly of Experts vote with 16-member list

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hassan Rouhani

A high-profile Iranian politician, close Hassan Rouhani, says the former Iranian president is going to run for the upcoming Assembly of Experts elections with a 16-member list.

Mohammad Bagher Nobakht, Secretary of Iran’s Moderation and Development Party, who used to serve as the Rouhani administration’s spokesman, added that the 16 candidates on this list including Rouhani himself, will run for the Assembly’s seats from the constituency of the capital Tehran.

He noted that Rouhani views himself as an “establishment insider” and believes that he should serve the country whenever it’s necessary.

All candidates to the Assembly are vetted by the Guardian Council of Iran. Rouhani has been recently qualified to run for the body.

Iran’s Assembly of Experts and the parliamentary elections will be held in next March.

The 88-member Assembly of Experts is empowered to select Iran’s Leader.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks