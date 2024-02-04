Sunday, February 4, 2024
AFC Asian cup: Iran’s semi-finalist Team Melli training after defeating Japan

By IFP Editorial Staff

In the wake of their thrilling 2-1 victory over Japan, the Iranian national football team, known as Team Melli, found themselves on the brink of the Asian Cup semi-finals.

As the nation celebrated, the players wasted no time and hit the training ground with unwavering determination. The echoes of cheers from the previous triumph still resonating, the Iranian squad displayed a united front, sweating it out in a collective pursuit of glory.

With eyes fixed on the horizon, they have to play Qatar, gearing up for the next chapter in their quest for Asian football supremacy. Captured in candid snapshots, the images tell a story of resilience and preparation.

The training ground becomes a canvas where dedication paints the path to potential triumph, each drill a brushstroke, and every strategic move a stroke of genius.

As the world watches, the Iranian football team weaves a narrative of passion, skill, and a relentless pursuit of greatness on the pitch.

Don’t miss the pictures:

