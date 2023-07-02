Sunday, July 2, 2023
Advisor to Iran’s leader: Restoration of ties with Egypt highly important 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Iran’s leader, has said restoration of diplomatic ties between the Islamic Republic and Egypt is highly important.

Velayati added that the resumption of ties between Tehran and Cairo alongside relations with Saudi Arabia will create a new regional balance.

He made the comments in an interview with al-Jazeera TV channel.

Velayati further referred to the relations between Iran, China and Russia, saying the ties are becoming strategic. He stressed that disputes won’t affect the strategic ties of Iran and Russia.

On the Iran-Azerbaijan relations, he said he hopes that the Azeri officials understand the depth of the brotherly relations and will not allow tension to be imposed on Tehran and Baku.

