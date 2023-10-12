Advisor to Iran’s leader hails Gazans for their resistance

Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Iran’s Leader on international affairs, talked separately with Ismaeil Haniyah head of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas, and Ziad Nakhaleh leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, on the phone.

Velayati hailed the people of Palestine saying their heroic resistance in Gaza and the West bank are a source of pride for the contemporary Islamic history.

He noted that there is no doubt that the Zionists are the true losers in this historical turning point.

Velayanti said the era of Islamic dignity has clearly started and the expansionism of Zionists and their supporters is on the decline.

Referring to the recent Hamas surprise attack on Israel, Velayati said these victories were unimaginable to our enemies, but “we believed them” because the Palestinians were part of the resistance front that stood up to the enemy, including the Crusaders and the Mongols, and won those wars as well.

Velayati said throughout history, the Palestinian people have always been part of the key defense bastions for Muslims and the Islamic cause.

He said what the Palestinian did stunned the enemies.

The Palestinian leaders for their parts thanked Iran for its support of the Palestinian people and the axis of resistance.

Haniyah said during the ongoing war, Palestinians have come under very heavy assaults but they are standing their ground.

Ziad Nakhaleh also said the enemies have massacred the defenseless Palestinians but the resistance fighters are fighting back and their morale is high.