A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 28

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, September 28, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- IRGC General: We Sold Fuel to Venezuela and Received Gold in Return

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Health Ministry’s Conflict with Government’s Economic Sector Will Only Harm People

2- US Forex Reserves Considerably Decrease

3- Is a Massive War Coming? New Round of Tension between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Former MP: It’s Too Late for Them to Think of Allowing Women to Run for President

2- US Has Not Given Up on Its 12 Preconditions for Talks with Iran: Analyst

3- Health Ministry Cries Foul: Entire Iran to Be Defeated by Third Wave of COVID-19 If Nurses Fail

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Karabakh on Fire: Azerbaijan-Armenia Military Conflict Escalates Again

2- Doctors Warn Number of COVID-19 Patients in Severe Conditions Rising

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Opposition Leader Karroubi Undergoes Surgery

2- Karabakh Flames Grow Once Again

3- Iran’s COVID-19 Fatalities Exceed 25,000

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Third Wave of COVID-19 in 26 Provinces: 158 Cities in Red State

2- Heavy Clashes between Armenia, Azerbaijan in Karabakh

3- Zarif: US Committed Medical Terrorism against Iran

Iran Newspaper:

1- Iran FM: US Blew Up Negotiating Table

Javan Newspaper:

1- IRGC’s Naval Might Increases with Zulfaqar Bassir Missile

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- IRGC Unveils New Ballistic Missile Named Zulfaqar Bassir

2- War between Armenia, Azerbaijan Flares Up

3- We’d See Two Presidents in US If Current Situation Remains

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- IRGC Aerospace Commander: Iran among World’s Top 10 Aerospace Powers

2- Nightmare of Coronavirus Outbreak among School Students

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Iranian Striker Shoots Xavi in the Heart

* Persepolis of Iran Defeats Al-Sadd of Qatar in ACL 2020

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- US Must Pay Compensation to Iran: UN Envoy