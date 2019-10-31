Abrar:

1- Turkey Says 18 Syrian Free Army Forces Captured

2- Zarif: Syria Constitutional Committee Only Beginning of Difficult Political Path

3- UN Envoy Calls on Lebanon to Form New Government

4- Muqtada al-Sadr: Iraq Will Turn into New Syria If Abdul-Mahdi Refuses to Resign

5- Turkey: Joint Patrols with Russia to Begin Soon

Afkar:

1- Iran to Take Fourth Nuclear Step in Due Time: Rouhani’s Chief of Staff

2- Iran Leader’s Advice on Iraq Unrest

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iraq Needs Calm

* MPs, Experts Say Some Foreign States Like US Meddling in Iraq Developments

2- China’s Bluff: Beijing Claims It’s Found One Billion Tonnes of Oil Reserves amid Trade War with US

Arman-e Melli:

1- Iran Leader: Main Priority in Lebanon, Iraq Is to Settle Insecurity Problem

2- Al-Baghdadi’s Death: Election Scenario or Deflecting Attentions from Trump Impeachment

Javan:

1- Trump’s Impeachment to Be Finalized Today: US House to Vote for Resolution on Trump’s Fate

2- US Supporting Baath Party, Laic Shiites to Provoke Chaos in Iraq

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- India Government to Split Jammu Kashmir State Today

2- Continued Protests in Lebanon Despite Hariri’s Resignation

3- Don’t Take Enemy’s Moves for Granted, Iran Leader Warns

4- Zarif: We’re Keen to Hold Nuclear Talks with World Powers, but Won’t Accept US Bullying

5- UK Parliament Agrees to Holding Early Elections

Kayhan:

1- Washington Has No New Instrument for Banning Iran Except Through FATF

2- Western Intel. Services, Reactionary States’ Petrodollars behind Chaos in Lebanon, Iraq: Leader

3- Atwan’s Reaction to Arab Leaders’ Moves in Iraq, Lebanon: US Will Leave You Alone