IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, October 31, 2019, and picked headlines from 7 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Turkey Says 18 Syrian Free Army Forces Captured
2- Zarif: Syria Constitutional Committee Only Beginning of Difficult Political Path
3- UN Envoy Calls on Lebanon to Form New Government
4- Muqtada al-Sadr: Iraq Will Turn into New Syria If Abdul-Mahdi Refuses to Resign
5- Turkey: Joint Patrols with Russia to Begin Soon
Afkar:
1- Iran to Take Fourth Nuclear Step in Due Time: Rouhani’s Chief of Staff
2- Iran Leader’s Advice on Iraq Unrest
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Iraq Needs Calm
* MPs, Experts Say Some Foreign States Like US Meddling in Iraq Developments
2- China’s Bluff: Beijing Claims It’s Found One Billion Tonnes of Oil Reserves amid Trade War with US
Arman-e Melli:
1- Iran Leader: Main Priority in Lebanon, Iraq Is to Settle Insecurity Problem
2- Al-Baghdadi’s Death: Election Scenario or Deflecting Attentions from Trump Impeachment
Javan:
1- Trump’s Impeachment to Be Finalized Today: US House to Vote for Resolution on Trump’s Fate
2- US Supporting Baath Party, Laic Shiites to Provoke Chaos in Iraq
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- India Government to Split Jammu Kashmir State Today
2- Continued Protests in Lebanon Despite Hariri’s Resignation
3- Don’t Take Enemy’s Moves for Granted, Iran Leader Warns
4- Zarif: We’re Keen to Hold Nuclear Talks with World Powers, but Won’t Accept US Bullying
5- UK Parliament Agrees to Holding Early Elections
Kayhan:
1- Washington Has No New Instrument for Banning Iran Except Through FATF
2- Western Intel. Services, Reactionary States’ Petrodollars behind Chaos in Lebanon, Iraq: Leader
3- Atwan’s Reaction to Arab Leaders’ Moves in Iraq, Lebanon: US Will Leave You Alone