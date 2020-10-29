A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 29

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, October 29, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Writes to French Youths after Macron’s Insult to Islam

2- Music Therapy at Tehran Subway

* These Days You Meet Handsome Musicians Playing in Metro

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- COVID-19 Breaks All Records in Dark Autumn

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- COVID-19 Paralyzes Hotel Owners

* Coronavirus, Killer of Tourism Industry

2- Dark Clouds Overshadow Paris-Ankara Ties

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Why Is Doubting Holocaust a Crime but Not Insulting Prophet?

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Insulting Prophet Equal to Insulting All Muslims

Iran Newspaper:

1- 415 Iranians Die of COVID-19 in 24 Hours

2- The Weather Smells Like Coronavirus

Javan Newspaer:

1- Macron’s Stupid Move Insult to French People

2- Macron Engulfed by Fire of Protesters’ Wrath

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Macron’s Photo, French Flag Burn in Fire of Students’ Anger

2- Fear of Civil War in US: People Rush to Buy Weapons, Food

3- Iran Leader: Ask Your President Why Holocaust Denial Is Crime, but Not Insulting Prophet

4- Le Figaro: Macron’s Insult to Islam Makes Situation Dangerous for France

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Macron Betrays Freedom of Speech

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Zarif Denies Exchange of Prisoners between Iran and US Ahead of Nov. 3

2- Quarantine after Propaganda Visits to Hospitals: Qalibaf Contracts Coronavirus

3- Students Hold Gathering in Front of French Embassy to Condemn Insulting Prophet

Shargh Newspaper:

1- It’s Life and Death for Trump [Editorial]

2- Iran Officially Joins Efforts to Settle Karabakh Dispute after Failed Truces

3- Qalibaf Contracts Coronavirus