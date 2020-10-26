A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 26

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, October 26, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- The Scared Americans! [Editorial]

2- 3rd of November and Political Future of the World

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Conservative Women Surprisingly Welcome Idea of ‘Madam President’

2- Iran Leader Slams Those Who Insulted Rouhani, Saying Insult Not Equal to Criticism

3- Strict Coronavirus Restrictions as of Today

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Is United States on Decline?

* China, Germany Major Rivals of US in New Global Arrangements

2- Iran Leader Makes 12 COVID-19 Recommendations

3- Impact of US Elections on Economy

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Negotiation with Murderer of Gen. Soleimani More Difficult than with Biden

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus Changes Colour: Strict Measures in Tehran and 43 Towns

Iran Newspaper:

1- Decisive Measures Must Be Taken against COVID-19

2- IRGC Ground Force Deploys Mechanized Units along Karabakh Border

Javan Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Our Quranic Way Is to Criticize with Insulting

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Calls for Decisive Action, Public Engagement against Coronavirus

2- ‘Big Sedition’ Repeated in Iraq with Purpose of Removing Hashd al-Shaabi, Parliament to Save US

3- Ansarullah Attacks Saudi Airports, Military Bases with Missile, Drone

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Calls for People’s Cooperation against COVID-19

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- 41-Percent Inflation Rate

2- Baghdad’s Return to October Protests

3- Trump and Biden Chasing Each Other Closely

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: No One Allowed to Insult Heads of Trio Branches of Power

2- Opportunities Created by Maximum Sanctions