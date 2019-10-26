A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 26

Afkar:
1- Araqchi: Road to Diplomacy Still Open
2- Rouhani: US’ Use of Economic Means ‘Economic Terrorism’
3- Iran’s Participation in Launch of China-Europe Corridor

Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Saudi Blindly Implementing Trump Policies; Iran Still after Easing Tensions!

Etemad:
1- Rouhani: Stability and Security of Neighbours Is Same as Ours

Ettela’at:
1- Rouhani: NAM Can Found New Pole in Future World
2- Nasrallah Warns about Breakout of Civil War in Lebanon

Hemayat:
1- Foreign Policy: Iran’s Great Win in Mideast Battle
2- Rouhani: US’ Impudent Sanctions ‘Economic Terrorism’

Iran:
1- Rouhani at NAM Summit: Iran Welcomes Any Initiative Based on Dialogue, Mutual Respect
2- Ayatollah Sistani, Nasrallah to Iraq, Lebanon Protesters: Keep Protests Peaceful

Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Rouhani: We Welcome Any Initiative to Resolve Regional Issues
2- World Bank: Iran’s Rank in Improving Business Environment

Kayhan:
1- Those Defeated in Syria War Seeking to Take Revenge from Iraq, Lebanon
2- Bloomberg: Iran’s Non-Oil Exports to Go Beyond Oil Exports for First Time
3- Araqchi: Countries Remaining in JCPOA Have Limited Time

Khorasan:
1- Bloomberg: Maximum Pressure Failed

Mardom Salari:
1- Ayatollah Sistani Warns about Chaos in Iraq
2- Araqchi: Path to Diplomacy Still Open

Shargh:
1- NAM New Pole in Multipolar World: Rouhani

