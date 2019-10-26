IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, October 26, 2019, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Afkar:
1- Araqchi: Road to Diplomacy Still Open
2- Rouhani: US’ Use of Economic Means ‘Economic Terrorism’
3- Iran’s Participation in Launch of China-Europe Corridor
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Saudi Blindly Implementing Trump Policies; Iran Still after Easing Tensions!
Etemad:
1- Rouhani: Stability and Security of Neighbours Is Same as Ours
Ettela’at:
1- Rouhani: NAM Can Found New Pole in Future World
2- Nasrallah Warns about Breakout of Civil War in Lebanon
Hemayat:
1- Foreign Policy: Iran’s Great Win in Mideast Battle
2- Rouhani: US’ Impudent Sanctions ‘Economic Terrorism’
Iran:
1- Rouhani at NAM Summit: Iran Welcomes Any Initiative Based on Dialogue, Mutual Respect
2- Ayatollah Sistani, Nasrallah to Iraq, Lebanon Protesters: Keep Protests Peaceful
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Rouhani: We Welcome Any Initiative to Resolve Regional Issues
2- World Bank: Iran’s Rank in Improving Business Environment
Kayhan:
1- Those Defeated in Syria War Seeking to Take Revenge from Iraq, Lebanon
2- Bloomberg: Iran’s Non-Oil Exports to Go Beyond Oil Exports for First Time
3- Araqchi: Countries Remaining in JCPOA Have Limited Time
Khorasan:
1- Bloomberg: Maximum Pressure Failed
Mardom Salari:
1- Ayatollah Sistani Warns about Chaos in Iraq
2- Araqchi: Path to Diplomacy Still Open
Shargh:
1- NAM New Pole in Multipolar World: Rouhani