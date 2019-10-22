IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Zarif: I’m Ready to Visit Riyadh If …
2- Head of US Delegation to Manama Summit: We’ll Continue Pressure against Tehran
Afkar:
1- Zarif: US Addicted to Sanctions
2- MP: Fourth Phase of Reducing Nuclear Commitments on Iran’s Agenda
Donya-ye Eqtesad:
1- New York Times: Erdogan Seeking Nuclear Bomb
Ebtekar:
1- Zarif Gives Green Light for Saudi Visit
2- FATF’s Harsh Tone against Iran Shows Heavy Political Pressure: MP
3- Iran Ready to Start Fourth Phase of Reducing Commitments: Spokesman
Etemad:
1- Iraq, Lebanon Have Defied Iran Sanctions: Ex-Envoy
2- Gov’t Spokesman: Rouhani’s Brother Someone Like Everyone
Ettela’at:
1- Ratification of FATF Bills within Framework of National Interests
2- Iran to Launch Special Police Force for Children
Iran:
1- Netanyahu Fails to Form Cabinet
2- Iran’s Strong Point Is Avoiding Radical Nationalism: Analyst
Javan:
1- US’ Eyes on Syria’s Oil
* Graham: Trump Says Oilfields Matter to Him in Syria
2- Make Sure US Children Not Hungry at Schools!
* Sanders to US Rulers: Let Everyone Go to University
3- US Diplomatic Invasion of Afghanistan
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Government Stresses Need for Ratifying FATF Bills
2- US Troops in Northern Syria Escorted with Stones
Kayhan:
1- Zarif’s Response to Claims about Interaction; US’ Signature No Longer Guarantee
2- Lebanon Developments: Westerners Taking Advantage as Hezbollah Thinking of Expediency
Sazandegi:
1- Turkish Bomb: Ankara Planning to Develop Nuclear Bomb
Setareh Sobh:
1- FATF under Politicians’ Scrutiny
2- Zarif: FATF’s Decision against Iran Politically-Motivated
3- Iranian Authorities Don’t Seem Determined to Resolve FATF Issue: Spokesman
Shargh:
1- VP: Iranian Exporters at Front of Economic War
2- Boycotting Elections Will Get Us Nowhere: Reformist Figure