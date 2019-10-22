Abrar:

1- Zarif: I’m Ready to Visit Riyadh If …

2- Head of US Delegation to Manama Summit: We’ll Continue Pressure against Tehran

Afkar:

1- Zarif: US Addicted to Sanctions

2- MP: Fourth Phase of Reducing Nuclear Commitments on Iran’s Agenda

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- New York Times: Erdogan Seeking Nuclear Bomb

Ebtekar:

1- Zarif Gives Green Light for Saudi Visit

2- FATF’s Harsh Tone against Iran Shows Heavy Political Pressure: MP

3- Iran Ready to Start Fourth Phase of Reducing Commitments: Spokesman

Etemad:

1- Iraq, Lebanon Have Defied Iran Sanctions: Ex-Envoy

2- Gov’t Spokesman: Rouhani’s Brother Someone Like Everyone

Ettela’at:

1- Ratification of FATF Bills within Framework of National Interests

2- Iran to Launch Special Police Force for Children

Iran:

1- Netanyahu Fails to Form Cabinet

2- Iran’s Strong Point Is Avoiding Radical Nationalism: Analyst

Javan:

1- US’ Eyes on Syria’s Oil

* Graham: Trump Says Oilfields Matter to Him in Syria

2- Make Sure US Children Not Hungry at Schools!

* Sanders to US Rulers: Let Everyone Go to University

3- US Diplomatic Invasion of Afghanistan

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Government Stresses Need for Ratifying FATF Bills

2- US Troops in Northern Syria Escorted with Stones

Kayhan:

1- Zarif’s Response to Claims about Interaction; US’ Signature No Longer Guarantee

2- Lebanon Developments: Westerners Taking Advantage as Hezbollah Thinking of Expediency

Sazandegi:

1- Turkish Bomb: Ankara Planning to Develop Nuclear Bomb

Setareh Sobh:

1- FATF under Politicians’ Scrutiny

2- Zarif: FATF’s Decision against Iran Politically-Motivated

3- Iranian Authorities Don’t Seem Determined to Resolve FATF Issue: Spokesman

Shargh:

1- VP: Iranian Exporters at Front of Economic War

2- Boycotting Elections Will Get Us Nowhere: Reformist Figure