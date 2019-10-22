A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 22

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar:
1- Zarif: I’m Ready to Visit Riyadh If …
2- Head of US Delegation to Manama Summit: We’ll Continue Pressure against Tehran

 

Afkar:
1- Zarif: US Addicted to Sanctions
2- MP: Fourth Phase of Reducing Nuclear Commitments on Iran’s Agenda

 

Donya-ye Eqtesad:
1- New York Times: Erdogan Seeking Nuclear Bomb

 

Ebtekar:
1- Zarif Gives Green Light for Saudi Visit
2- FATF’s Harsh Tone against Iran Shows Heavy Political Pressure: MP
3- Iran Ready to Start Fourth Phase of Reducing Commitments: Spokesman

 

Etemad:
1- Iraq, Lebanon Have Defied Iran Sanctions: Ex-Envoy
2- Gov’t Spokesman: Rouhani’s Brother Someone Like Everyone

 

Ettela’at:
1- Ratification of FATF Bills within Framework of National Interests
2- Iran to Launch Special Police Force for Children

 

Iran:
1- Netanyahu Fails to Form Cabinet
2- Iran’s Strong Point Is Avoiding Radical Nationalism: Analyst

 

Javan:
1- US’ Eyes on Syria’s Oil
* Graham: Trump Says Oilfields Matter to Him in Syria
2- Make Sure US Children Not Hungry at Schools!
* Sanders to US Rulers: Let Everyone Go to University
3- US Diplomatic Invasion of Afghanistan

 

Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Government Stresses Need for Ratifying FATF Bills
2- US Troops in Northern Syria Escorted with Stones

 

Kayhan:
1- Zarif’s Response to Claims about Interaction; US’ Signature No Longer Guarantee
2- Lebanon Developments: Westerners Taking Advantage as Hezbollah Thinking of Expediency

 

Sazandegi:
1- Turkish Bomb: Ankara Planning to Develop Nuclear Bomb

 

Setareh Sobh:
1- FATF under Politicians’ Scrutiny
2- Zarif: FATF’s Decision against Iran Politically-Motivated
3- Iranian Authorities Don’t Seem Determined to Resolve FATF Issue: Spokesman

 

Shargh:
1- VP: Iranian Exporters at Front of Economic War
2- Boycotting Elections Will Get Us Nowhere: Reformist Figure

   
   

