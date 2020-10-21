A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 21

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Taliban Shows Little Flexibility in Talks: Afghan Official

2- Health Minister: We’ll Have to Take Corpses Out of River If Epidemic Not Stopped!

3- Corruption Saga of Biden’s Son and US Elections

4- What’s Helping Iran’s Currency Regaining Its Value:

* Successful Visit of Chief Banker from Iraq?

* Increased Chance of Biden’s Presidency?

* Possible Impeachment of Rouhani?

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Forex Rates, Gold Coin Price, Car Prices Decrease

2- Abraham Peace Process to Go on Even If Biden Wins!

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Parliament Drops Plans to Impeach Rouhani

2- Iran Leader Praises Law Enforcement

3- Arabs in Dilemma of Siding with Biden or Trump

4- Vicious Cycle of Price Hikes and Economic Downturn

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Death Wandering in Iranian Streets

Iran Newspaper:

1- Ups and Downs of Forex Rates in Iran

2- Armenian PM: We Welcome Iran’s Constructive Role in Settling Karabakh Dispute

3- Azeri Envoy to Tehran: Regional Countries Have Better Capacity to Mediate

Javan Newspaper:

1- US Dollar Rate, Gold Price Go Down

2- Biden’s Campaign Closes Its Office in Tehran!

3- Health Minister: No One Listens to Our Begging!

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Considerable Decrease of Prices in Gold Coin, Forex, and Car Markets

2- US on Verge of Civil War: Trump Fans Set Fire to Ballot Box

3- Corona Still Kills: 322 More Iranians Die of COVID-19

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Health Minister Harshly Criticizes Those Who Don’t Cooperate

2- Sharp Decline in Forex Rates

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Muted Microphones for Final US Presidential Debate

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Four Reasons for Strange Drop in US Dollar Rates

2- Hopes and Fears in Corona-Hit World

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Equations that Can Help Trump Win

2- Iran, Ukraine Hold Joint Meeting with Families of Ukrainian Plane Crash Victims