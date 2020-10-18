A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 18

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, October 18, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- How China Contained Coronavirus

2- Four Scenarios for US Elections [Editorial]

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Biden’s Victory to Revive Nuclear Talks

2- Government Officials Respond in Twitter to MP Who Called for Execution of Rouhani

3- Why Isn’t Parliament Holding Rouhani Accountable in Practice?

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Target of Conservatives’ Insults

2- Iran’s Air Defence Shoots Down Three Flying Objects Engaged in Baku-Yerevan Conflict over Karabakh

3- Reformists Ready to Apologize to People

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Futile Ceasefire

2- Where’s Origin of Drugs Discovered in Iraq?

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran to Implement Local Version of Smart City Next Year

2- Iran Scientists Ready to Counter US Bullying

3- Iran’s COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 30,000

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- How Coronavirus Conquered Tehran

Iran Newspaper:

1- From Insults to Death Penalty Threat

* Reactions to Chain Attacks against Rouhani

2- US’ Economic Decline: Fall of Trump?

3- Iran’s Arms Embargo Lifted

Javan Newspaper:

1- US Ready for Vote Fraud Scenario

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Sana’a: We Hold Thousands of More Prisoners of War

2- Rouhani’s Comments about Imam Hassan’s Peace Widely Criticized

3- Health Ministry Shouldn’t Ignore Power of Traditional Medicine in Treating COVID-19

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Victory at 3:30 am (Tehran Time): UN Arms Bans on Iran Lifted

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- End of Countdown for Removal of UN Arms Bans on Iran

2- From JCPOA to Death Penalty: Reactions to Rouhani’s Comments about Imam Hassan’s Peace

3- Tehran Coronavirus Restrictions Extended Until Next Weekend

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Attacks on Rouhani, An Operation to Escape Forward

2- Difficult Peace Mission in Tehran: Abdullah Starts 3-Day Trip to Iran

3- Iraqis’ Enthusiasm for Buying Products from Iran Market