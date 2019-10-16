IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Putin Holds Talks with Saudi King on Sale of S-400
2- Zarif: One or More Governments behind Attack on Iran Oil Tanker
3- Rouhani: Friendly Countries Respecting US
Afkar:
1- Zarif: I’m Ready to Be Sacrificed, Not to Become Hero
2- Zoroaster’s Birthday to Be Added to Iran’s Calendar
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Iran’s Airspace Proud of Itself
* Airliner Captained by Two Women Carry 160 Passengers to Mashhad
Ebtekar:
1- Growing Crisis in Northern Syria
2- Rouhani: There’s No Malnutrition in Iran
3- Erdogan’s War Spring
Etemad:
1- Europe Easiest Destination of ISIS Terrorists
2- Trump’s Decision in Favour of ISIS
3- Trump, Erdogan Feel Threat of ISIS
4- Rouhani: We Extend Hand of Friendship to All Neighbours
Iran:
1- Zarif: Brand of Iran, Not That of Me, Must Be Protected
2- If US Drone Can Be Hit, Its Foreign Policy Can Be Undermined Too: Zarif
Javan:
1- Assad Sends US Away
2- Rouhani: Iranian People’s Life Expectancy Increased by Six Months a Year
3- Zarif: You’ll See Success of JCPOA 10 Years Later
Kayhan:
1- Syrian Army’s Progress, ISIS’ Escape from Prisons Terrify Western Camp
2- US Architects of JCPOA: Iran Shouldn’t Expect Sanctions Removal without Complementary Deal
3- Larijani: US Will Finally Suffer from Creation of Terrorist Outfits
Mardom Salari:
1- Arabs of Persian Gulf in Putin’s Trap
2- Saudi Elites Believe in Easing Tension with Iran: MP
Setareh Sobh:
1- US Imposes Crippling Sanctions against Turkey
* Turkish Currency Devaluated after Sanctions
2- UAE, Saudi Warmly Welcome Putin’s Trip
Shargh:
1- FM: I Wasn’t Ordered to Take Obama’s Daughter as Hostage as Guarantee for JCPOA!
2- Syria Invasion Aimed at Ethnic Cleansing [Editorial]
Siasat-e Emrooz:
1- US Trying to Revive ISIS in Iraq
2- Qatar FM: We Saw No Hostile Behaviour from Iran in Region