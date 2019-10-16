Abrar:

1- Putin Holds Talks with Saudi King on Sale of S-400

2- Zarif: One or More Governments behind Attack on Iran Oil Tanker

3- Rouhani: Friendly Countries Respecting US

Afkar:

1- Zarif: I’m Ready to Be Sacrificed, Not to Become Hero

2- Zoroaster’s Birthday to Be Added to Iran’s Calendar

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iran’s Airspace Proud of Itself

* Airliner Captained by Two Women Carry 160 Passengers to Mashhad

Ebtekar:

1- Growing Crisis in Northern Syria

2- Rouhani: There’s No Malnutrition in Iran

3- Erdogan’s War Spring

Etemad:

1- Europe Easiest Destination of ISIS Terrorists

2- Trump’s Decision in Favour of ISIS

3- Trump, Erdogan Feel Threat of ISIS

4- Rouhani: We Extend Hand of Friendship to All Neighbours

Iran:

1- Zarif: Brand of Iran, Not That of Me, Must Be Protected

2- If US Drone Can Be Hit, Its Foreign Policy Can Be Undermined Too: Zarif

Javan:

1- Assad Sends US Away

2- Rouhani: Iranian People’s Life Expectancy Increased by Six Months a Year

3- Zarif: You’ll See Success of JCPOA 10 Years Later

Kayhan:

1- Syrian Army’s Progress, ISIS’ Escape from Prisons Terrify Western Camp

2- US Architects of JCPOA: Iran Shouldn’t Expect Sanctions Removal without Complementary Deal

3- Larijani: US Will Finally Suffer from Creation of Terrorist Outfits

Mardom Salari:

1- Arabs of Persian Gulf in Putin’s Trap

2- Saudi Elites Believe in Easing Tension with Iran: MP

Setareh Sobh:

1- US Imposes Crippling Sanctions against Turkey

* Turkish Currency Devaluated after Sanctions

2- UAE, Saudi Warmly Welcome Putin’s Trip

Shargh:

1- FM: I Wasn’t Ordered to Take Obama’s Daughter as Hostage as Guarantee for JCPOA!

2- Syria Invasion Aimed at Ethnic Cleansing [Editorial]

Siasat-e Emrooz:

1- US Trying to Revive ISIS in Iraq

2- Qatar FM: We Saw No Hostile Behaviour from Iran in Region